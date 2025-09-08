Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ BHFAM opened at $13.90 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.