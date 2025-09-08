Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.1%
NASDAQ BHFAM opened at $13.90 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.
About Brighthouse Financial
