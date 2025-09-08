Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39.15 Million in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 914,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,147,000. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.