Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $16 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March $NMAR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:NMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 670,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,003,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 1.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.0%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (NMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

