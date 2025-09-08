Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,340 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,340 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,620.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,280 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,442.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,995.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,730.88. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,100 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

