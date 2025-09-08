Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,340 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,340 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,620.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSW
Renishaw Trading Up 1.7%
About Renishaw
We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.
Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.
We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- What is a support level?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.