Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,306 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $14,612,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

