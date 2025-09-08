Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P 500 comprises approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of ProShares Short S&P 500 worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SH opened at $38.39 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

