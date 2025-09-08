Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

