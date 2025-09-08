PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 655,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,526 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.