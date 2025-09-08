Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 23,591 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.