Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
SPMO opened at $117.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.01. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
