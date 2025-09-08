First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $314.30 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.51. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.35.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

