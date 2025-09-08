Challenger Wealth Management Sells 419 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Challenger Wealth Management lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $180.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.17. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

