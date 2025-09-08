First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Amgen by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 187,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,978 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

