Head to Head Contrast: Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Radio One and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radio One 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili 0 3 8 2 2.92

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Radio One.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radio One -38.19% 13.04% 2.28% Bilibili 0.75% 3.19% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radio One and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Radio One and Bilibili”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radio One $449.67 million 0.16 -$105.39 million ($3.46) -0.47 Bilibili $3.68 billion 2.55 -$184.51 million $0.07 320.14

Radio One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Radio One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Radio One has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Radio One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Radio One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bilibili beats Radio One on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

