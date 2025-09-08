Financial Review: Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) versus Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hafnia pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 19.52% 15.81% 6.07% Hafnia 37.26% 18.74% 11.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 2 1 3.33 Hafnia 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Hafnia has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Hafnia.

Volatility & Risk

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hafnia has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Hafnia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 2.31 $108.86 million $2.09 13.50 Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.59 $774.03 million $0.85 7.12

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Hafnia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

