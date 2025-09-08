Fiinu (LON:BANK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiinu (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Fiinu Stock Performance

LON:BANK opened at GBX 15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.74. Fiinu has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 21. The company has a market cap of £43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,000.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Fiinu

Fiinu Plc is a fintech group, including Fiinu Bank, authorised by the Bank of England. The bank will launch the Plugin Overdraft® in the UK, an unbundled overdraft solution without anyone needing to switch banks. Fiinu will become the first Open Banking led interest income/deposit margin banking infrastructure provider.

