Fiinu (LON:BANK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiinu (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Fiinu Stock Performance
LON:BANK opened at GBX 15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.74. Fiinu has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 21. The company has a market cap of £43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,000.00 and a beta of 0.49.
About Fiinu
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiinu
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Fiinu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiinu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.