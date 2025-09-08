Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Financial Comparison

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Green Dot has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.72 billion 0.44 -$26.70 million ($0.44) -31.17 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Dot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot -1.24% 9.93% 1.66% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Dot and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 1 1 2 2 2.83 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is more favorable than Green Dot.

Summary

Green Dot beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

