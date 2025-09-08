Guardian Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Guardian Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,213,000 after buying an additional 4,401,045 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after buying an additional 7,035,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,513,000 after buying an additional 4,362,384 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,418,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,281,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after buying an additional 3,237,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

