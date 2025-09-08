CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $303,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $5,819,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $248.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.34 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.