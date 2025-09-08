Guardian Partners Inc. Takes $1.57 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,886,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 811.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MP Materials by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

MP stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

