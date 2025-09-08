iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.