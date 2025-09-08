Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 79,435 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,536.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,139.0% in the first quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.1% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $581.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.38 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

