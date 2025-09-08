Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Acquired by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 3.0% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,754 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $203,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,025 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $96,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $63.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

