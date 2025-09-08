UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,574 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in GE Vernova by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $581.92 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.38 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.75.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

