Scientech Research LLC Has $935,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 331.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $326.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $326.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,440 shares of company stock worth $6,786,586. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.