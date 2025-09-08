The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,498 shares of company stock worth $2,201,175. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $173.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $174.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

