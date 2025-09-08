UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $494,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

