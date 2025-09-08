Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stock Holdings Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Encompass Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.