933,735 Shares in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 933,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

