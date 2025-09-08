Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of RTMVY opened at $20.02 on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.
About Rightmove
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eyes on the Sky: AST SpaceMobile Prepares for Commercial Launch
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.