Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY opened at $20.02 on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Get Rightmove alerts:

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.