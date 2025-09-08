Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Strategy Call Options (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 684,799 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately27% compared to the typical volume of 540,805 call options.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $335.87 on Monday. Strategy has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.38.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $22,844,759 and sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Strategy by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

