eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 814,400 shares, adecreaseof24.6% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

eHealth Trading Up 3.5%

EHTH stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. eHealth has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in eHealth by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 16.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

