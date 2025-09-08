Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,100 shares, adecreaseof24.7% from the July 31st total of 140,900 shares. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $5.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

