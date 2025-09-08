Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF) Short Interest Update

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,700 shares, adeclineof24.9% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Core Lithium Price Performance
CXOXF stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. Core Lithium has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About Core Lithium
