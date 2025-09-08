Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF) Short Interest Update

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,700 shares, adeclineof24.9% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Core Lithium Price Performance

CXOXF stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. Core Lithium has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.

