Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1,248,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $140,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

