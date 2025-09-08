Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of EIC stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
