Redwood Investments LLC Sells 17 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 101.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2%

United Rentals stock opened at $976.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $868.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $980.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

