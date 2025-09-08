Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $37,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.62 on Monday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 target price (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.