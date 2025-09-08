Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $161.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.47.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

