Sepio Capital LP Sells 195 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $231.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,380 shares of company stock worth $76,586,604. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

