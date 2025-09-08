Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

