Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 621,335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 584.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,335 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $88,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

