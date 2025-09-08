Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 18,832 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $100,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after acquiring an additional 831,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,127,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $198.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day moving average is $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

