Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $78.36 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,745 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $78,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 900.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 39.6% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.09.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $240.68 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

