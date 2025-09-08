USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PAYX opened at $135.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

