Caxton Associates LLP Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,000. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Caxton Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

