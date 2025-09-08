Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 991,507 Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 991,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,121,000. Teck Resources accounts for 1.3% of Caxton Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.