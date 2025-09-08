Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 211 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of XEL opened at $72.68 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.