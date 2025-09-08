Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $319.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

