Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,195.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,226 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

